Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
81.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Rutherford, Stephen F. Austin beat Incarnate Word 28-26 for 16th straight regular-season win

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Gavin Rutherford threw three touchdown passes Saturday night to help Stephen F. Austin beat Incarnate Word 28-26, the Lumberjacks’ 16th consecutive win in the regular season and 11th straight in Southland Conference play.

The Lumberjacks (6-0, 3-0 Southland Conference), ranked No. 7 in the Stats Perform poll, are off to their best start since they started the 1995 season with a program-record seven straight wins.

Stephen F. Austin, which also extended its home win streak to 11 games, hasn’t lost a conference game since UIW beat the Lumberjacks 27-20 on Nov. 16, 2024 to claim the Southland title.

Emmett Brown was 27-of-52 passing for 373 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Incarnate Word (2-3, 1-1). Jeremiah Young had a career-high three sacks.

Brown threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Emmers with 22 seconds left. After an offensive pass interference penalty took away his pass to Price Morgan for the 2-point conversion, Brown’s pass to Jayden Hibbler fell incomplete and the Lumberjacks held on.

David Rasor rushed for a 1-yard touchdown that capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive and gave Incarnate Word its first lead at 20-14 about 6 1/2 minutes into the third quarter.

Rutherford connected with Preston Alford for an 8-yard TD catch-and-run 4 1/2 minutes later and hit Clayton Wayland for an 8-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter that made it 28-20.

Lumberjacks kicker Carlos Alvarado missed field-goal attempts from 29, 56 (blocked by Young) and 43 yards, the last of which came with 48 seconds left.

Sophomore Makai Frisby, a Norfolk State transfer, had his fourth interception this season for the Lumberjacks.

Up next

Incarnate Word: Visits Lamar next Saturday.

Stephen F. Austin: Play Oct. 17 at Nicholls.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.