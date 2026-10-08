Garrison Rippa makes field goal with 51 seconds left as Jacksonville State tops Kennesaw State 27-26

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Garrison Rippa made a go-ahead field goal in the final minute, and Rob Billings IV intercepted a pass seconds later as Jacksonville State beat Kennesaw State 27-26 on Wednesday night in a rematch of the 2025 Conference USA championship game.

Leading 24-23, Jacksonville State was driving with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter when Lucas Farrington fumbled it. Kennesaw State responded with a 50-yard drive to take the lead on freshman Daniel Kinney’s 28-yard field goal with 2:15 remaining.

Then Caden Creel led the game-winning, 11-play drive ending in Rippa’s 33-yard field goal — his fourth career game-winner inside the final two minutes.

Creel, the CUSA offensive player of the week, was 26 of 44 for 311 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Jacksonville State (4-2, 2-0), which has won three straight games. Creel also had a rushing touchdown. Deondre Johnson caught four passes for 112 yards.

Rickie Collins threw for 281 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Kennesaw State (1-4, 0-1), which has lost back-to-back home games for the first time since 2024. Collins also had 61 yards rushing and a score.

Last year, Kennesaw State beat Jacksonville State 19-15 to earn a trip to the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Western Michigan.

Up next

Jacksonville State: Returns home to play Florida International on Tuesday.

Kennesaw State: Plays at Missouri State on Oct. 14.

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