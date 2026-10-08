Robert Czeremcha makes career-high 5 field goals as FIU beats New Mexico State 22-3

MIAMI (AP) — Robert Czeremcha made a career-high five field goals to tie a program record and Florida International beat New Mexico State 22-3 on Wednesday night.

Czeremcha had makes of 40, 52, 33, 21 and 48 — after entering with a career-long of 39 set last year. Czeremcha tied Dustin Rivest’s single-game record set against Arkansas State in 2008.

Czeremcha’s 52-yarder came on FIU’s opening drive of the second half for a 13-3 lead. His final make from 48-yards out was set up by Demetrius Hill’s interception — FIU’s third takeaway of the game.

JJ Kohl was 12 of 21 for 115 yards with an interception for FIU (3-2, 1-0 Conference USA), which has won five straight home games dating to last season. Devonte Lyons rushed for 78 yards on 14 carries and Anthony Carrie had a touchdown on the ground.

Starter Adam Damante and Trey Hedden, who started the first four games of the season, each threw an interception for New Mexico State (2-4, 1-1). James Jones, who entered leading CUSA in rushing yards per game at 102.0, had 89 yards on the ground.

Up next

New Mexico State: At Sam Houston on Oct. 21.

FIU: At Jacksonville State on Tuesday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here