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Will Henderson III, A’Marion Peterson help UTSA rally for a 31-24 victory over South Florida

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By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Will Henderson III had a 26-yard run with 18 seconds remaining, and A’Marion Peterson ran it in from a yard out on the next play for his third touchdown to rally UTSA to a 31-24 victory over South Florida on Thursday night.

UTSA (5-1, 2-0 American Conference) came back after Michael Van Buren Jr’s 11-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Crowther gave South Florida (4-2, 1-2) a 24-23 lead with 1:56 remaining.

The Bulls ran only eight plays in the third quarter and saw a 17-10 halftime lead turn into a 20-17 deficit heading to the fourth. They took the lead on their only possession of the final quarter — until the final seconds.

Crowther scored on a 15-yard run on the game’s opening drive to give South Florida a 7-0 lead.

UTSA pulled even with 3:13 left on a 53-yard touchdown run by Peterson, but Van Buren connected with Bryson Rodgers for a 42-yard score with 11 seconds left and South Florida led 14-7.

Michael Petro and South Florida’s Nico Gramatica traded second-quarter field goals as the Bulls maintained a seven-point lead at halftime.

Peterson tied it 17-all when he scored on a 2-yard run to begin the third, and Petro gave the Roadrunners the lead with a 41-yard field goal with 2:04 left.

Petro was good from 31-yards out to stretch the lead to six with 8:21 remaining in the game.

Owen McCown had 209 yards on 22-for-31 passing for UTSA. Peterson and Henderson combined for 178 yards on 25 rushes.

Van Buren totaled 177 yards on 16-for-29 passing.

Up next

South Florida: Hosts Kent State on Oct. 17.

UTSA: Hosts Navy on Oct. 17.

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