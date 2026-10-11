Uga runs for 144 yards, 3 scores to lead Lamar over Incarnate Word 38-35

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Jojo Uga ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns, and Lamar held off Incarnate Word for a 38-35 victory on Saturday.

Incarnate Word (2-4, 1-2 Southland Conference) fumbled the ball away deep inside its own territory with 1:11 left in the game after it trailed 31-14 early in the third quarter.

Uga scored on 25- and 57-yard runs early in the first half, and his 4-yard score gave Lamar (5-1, 3-0 Southland Conference) a 24-7 lead with 7:32 left in the second quarter.

Parker Jenkins’ 62-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter stretched Lamar’s lead to 31-14. Jenkins finished with 68 yards rushing on nine carries and Aiden McCown completed 12 of 22 passes for 123 yards with a touchdown pass.

Patrick Batiste returned a fumbled ball 58 yards into the end zone to pull Incarnate Word to 38-28 with 12:45 left in the game. Emmet Brown’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Tyrece Fairly-Diyem capped the scoring with 8:50 remaining.

Brown finished 26-of-39 passing for 303 yards with a pair of touchdown passes, and ran for 50 yards on 16 carries and a score. Jacob Emmers had seven receptions for 104 yards that included a 74-yard touchdown catch.

Up next

Incarnate Word: Hosts UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

Lamar: At Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

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