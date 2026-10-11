Anthony Grigsby Jr. scores 3 TDs and Cal Poly upsets Idaho State 25-24

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Anthony Grigsby Jr. accounted for three touchdowns, including a 5-yard go-ahead pass to Misa Paiau with 40 seconds remaining, and Cal Poly upset Idaho State 25-24 on Saturday.

The Mustangs (4-3, 3-1 Big Sky) trailed 24-18 before Grigsby led a seven-play, 66-yard drive in 1:01 for the winning score.

Idaho State (4-2, 1-2), ranked No. 16 in the Stats Perform poll, built an 18-10 lead in the third quarter after recording its first safety since a 2024 game at Oregon State and getting a career-long 50-yard field goal from Mason Lindberg.

Grigsby answered with a four-yard touchdown run and added the 2-point conversion to tie it at 18.

Lindberg made field goals of 43 and 30 yards in the fourth quarter to restore Idaho State’s lead before Cal Poly’s late comeback.

Grigsby also scored on an 18-yard run in the first quarter. He threw for 198 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 55 yards and two scores.

Jordan Cooke threw for 238 yards and a touchdown for Idaho State but was intercepted twice. Lindberg made all five of his field-goal attempts.

Up next

Cal Poly: At Northern Colorado next Saturday.

Idaho State: At Weber State next Saturday.

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