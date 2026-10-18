Pellant has TD run and pass in 28-point 2nd quarter as Illinois State tops Southern Illinois 35-14

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Beckham Pellant had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run in a 28-point second quarter and Illinois State breezed to a 35-14 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Pellant completed 16 of 25 passes for 191 yards for Illinois State (5-2, 1-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked 13th in the Stats Perform FCS poll. Victor Dawson added 82 yards and a score on 16 rushes.

Dawson scored on a 1-yard run to give the Redbirds a 7-0 lead after a scoreless first quarter, and Chase Kwiatkowski followed with a 5-yard touchdown run. Pellant scored on a 10-yard run after a Southern Illinois turnover and then connected with Dylan Lord for a 17-yard score after another turnover for a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Dawson rushed for 41 yards on first down and Pellant fired a 57-yard scoring strike to Luke Mailander two plays later to cap a 99-yard drive for a 35-0 advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

DJ Williams totaled 166 yards and a touchdown on 19-for-31 passing for Southern Illinois (3-5, 1-3). He connected with Kyle Thomas for a 29-yard score in the final quarter and Tae Marrero Jr. added a 45-yard touchdown on a punt return.

Up next

Illinois State: Hosts Indiana State on Saturday.

Southern Illinois: Hosts Northern Iowa on Saturday.

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