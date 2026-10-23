James London’s 40-yard FG in OT helps Appalachian St. beat James Madison 34-31

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — James London kicked a walk-off 40-yard field goal in overtime, Malachi Singleton threw two touchdown passes, and Appalachian State beat previously-unbeaten James Madison 34-31 on Thursday night.

London also make field goals of 48, 27 and 36 yards for Appalachian State (5-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Singleton 26-of-40 passing for 271 yards.

JMU’s Morgan Suarez missed a 47-yard attempt from the right hash that bounced off the left upright on the first possession in overtime. Suarez had tied his career long with a 47-yard field goal that gave the Dukes a 24-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

Colton Phares intercepted a pass and returned it 21 yards to the JMU 14 with 6:03 to play and two plays later Henry Hasselbeck’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Luke Douglas gave the Mountaineers their first lead of the game at 31-24.

Camden Coleman was 22-of-39 passing for 232 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added a 6-yard rushing TD with 3 seconds left in regulation for JMU (7-1, 4-1).

On fourth-and-3, Coleman hit Jeremiah Harrison for 3-yard gain that made it first-and-goal from the 6 with 12 seconds to play and on the next play Coleman scored on a quarterback draw that made it 31-all with 3 seconds left in regulation and forced OT.

George Pettaway, who finished with 57 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries, left the game due to an apparent left hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter and did not return. The North Carolina transfer had his string of four consecutive games with at least 100 yards rushing snapped.

Up next

JMU: Hosts Troy next Thursday.

Appalachian State: Visits Georgia Southern on Halloween.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here