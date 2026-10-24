Richter, Miller lead Toledo’s offensive show in 45-38 win over Western Michigan

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — John Alan Richter threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Toledo pulled out a 45-38 win over Western Michigan on Saturday for the Rockets’ fourth straight victory.

Toledo (6-2, 3-1), which came in with the Mid-American Conference’s top scoring and total offense, rolled up 595 yards, 391 coming on Richter’s 29-of-41 passing. CJ Miller added 183 yards rushing on 33 carries, including the tiebreaking touchdown on an 11-yard run with five minutes remaining.

The Rockets built a 31-14 lead after Richter’s 17-yard TD score to Adjatay Dabbs with 10 seconds left in the first half.

Joshua Franklin returned the second-half kickoff for a 92-yard touchdown, the first of three third-quarter touchdowns for the Broncos (5-3, 3-1), who caught the Rockets at 38-all on a Dieter Kelly field goal with 9:19 left in the game.

Israel Petite’s interception at midfield with under two minutes left ended Western Michigan’s last possession.

Dabbs finished with 124 yards receiving on eight catches and two touchdowns with Bryson Hammer adding 107 yards on seven receptions.

Western Michigan’s Broc Lowry threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice. The Broncos had 351 yards of offense.

There were five turnovers, three by Western Michigan.

Toledo became bowl-eligible, the 17th straight season the Rockets have done so.

Up next

Western Michigan: Home against Bowling Green next Saturday.

Toledo: At Sacramento State on Nov. 4.

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