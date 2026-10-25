Dampier runs wild, No. 10 Utah holds off No. 14 Houston 21-13 to remain undefeated

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devon Dampier ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns and No. 10 Utah held off No. 14 Houston 21-13 on Saturday night to keep the Utes among the dwindling unbeatens.

Dampier completed 18 of 26 passes for 204 yards with two interceptions, but made the biggest plays with his legs to help Utah (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) run the longest active winning streak in college football to 13 games.

Jackson Bennee sacked Conner Weigman, and Jireh Moe recovered on the Houston 9 with 2:15 remaining. On the next play, Dampier scampered into the end zone to make it 20-13.

Weigman, who went 19 for 35 and had 282 yards passing, drove the Cougars (6-2, 3-2) to the Utah 23, but threw four straight incompletions. He was 4 of 12 in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars stuffed all the ways Utah likes to run the ball until Dampier took matters into his own hands and posted a season high in rushing in electrifying style.

The Utes were driving to try and add to their slim cushion but Latreveon McCutchin intercepted Dampier’s pass at the Houston 34. Aided by Jireh Moe’s sack, Utah forced a three-and-out.

Utah’s defense, especially late, was key to the Utes staying clean and joining Miami and UCLA as the only teams without a loss in college football.

Houston’s Amare Thomas tied his season high with 133 yards on five receptions.

Utah’s Wayshawn Parker, who was stymied most of the game, took a direct snap and bolted 5 yards into the end zone to give Utah its first lead 14-13 with 11:57 to play.

Jonathan Dimas made a 47-yard field with 2:17 left in the third quarter to put Houston up 10-0 before Dampier ran for a 22-yard touchdown — accounting for all 75 yards with three rushes and two completions on the drive.

On the opening drive of the second half, Makhi Hughes capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive that chewed 8:14 of the clock with a 2-yard touchdown plunge for the Cougars.

The Cougars couldn’t convert on fourth-and-goal in the first quarter but Dimas kicked a 24-yard field goal with 3:44 left in the second quarter to give Houston a 3-0 lead.

Utah’s most successful drive ended at the halftime break when Dillon Curtis missed a 34-yard field goalie to a sloppy snap-and-hold. The fruitless foray capped the first scoreless half for the Utes since a 13-7 loss to TCU on Oct. 19, 2024.

The takeaway

Houston: The Cougars stood toe-to-toe with Utah until the fourth quarter, when they faced more pressure and couldn’t get the stops they were getting all game. The fumble was Houston’s only turnover but it was a backbreaker. Coupled with their slim loss to Texas Tech, Houston is just a few plays away from the top of the Big 12.

Utah: In front of their 100th straight sellout, the Utes took a while to get going and their misdirection offense didn’t seem to be fooling any Houston defenders. Dampier, whose two picks put Utah’s win streak in jeopardy, still played the hero as he made big play after big play when it mattered most.

Up next

Houston: Hosts Cincinnati on Nov. 7.

Utah: At Cincinnati next Saturday.

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By MATTHEW COLES

Associated Press