Saunier, Best-Alston help Dartmouth beat Harvard 24-14, move into tie atop Ivy League

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Grayson Saunier threw two touchdown passes and added 107 yards rushing and a TD on 18 carries, Cameron Best-Alston had two of Dartmouth’s five interceptions, and the Big Green beat Harvard 24-14 on Friday night to move into a tie atop the Ivy League standings.

Dartmouth (4-3, 3-1) snapped a four-game skid against the Crimson, beating them for just the fourth time in the last 23 games. Harvard leads the series 75-49-5.

Harvard (6-1, 3-1), No. 13 in the Stats Perform Top 25, had won 13 straight in the month of October dating to the 2023 season.

Xaden Benson had three interceptions and broke the Crimson’s record with nine this season, the most in the Championship Subdivision. Harvard leads the FCS with 14 interceptions.

Dartmouth has all of its 10 interceptions this season in the past three games.

Harvard’s Kise Flannery ran for a 1-yard gain and then was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-1 from the Dartmouth 29 with 11:39 left in the game. The Big Green answered with a 7-plus minute drive that culminated when Owen Zalc kicked a 30-yard field goal that made it 24-14.

Dylan Elder had a 2-yard touchdown reception and Nick Lemon caught a 9-yarder.

Charlie Smith was 23-of-37 passing for 277 yards and two touchdowns to go with the five INTs for Harvard.

Up Next

Harvard: Hosts Columbia on Nov. 7.

Dartmouth: Visits Princeton on Nov. 7.

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