Bryant’s 4 FGs, Todd’s rushing TD help Georgia Southern beat Appalachian State 19-3

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Taeo Todd had a rushing touchdown, Tripp Bryant kicked four field goals, and Georgia Southern beat Appalachian State 19-3 on Saturday night.

Chance Gamble intercepted a pass in the end zone with 3:02 left in the game to seal it.

The Eagles, who are 5-0 in games played on Halloween, moved atop the standings in the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference.

Max Johnson was 36-of-47 passing for 318 yards for Georgia Southern (4-4, 3-1) and Alex Taylor had 10 receptions for 93 yards.

Bryant made a 25-yard field goal to open the scoring almost a minute into the second quarter. Todd capped a 12-play, 81-yard drive with a 5-yard rushing touchdown that gave the Eagles a 10-point lead with 7:04 left in the first half.

Appalachian State (5-3, 2-2) finished with 222 total yards, just six yards rushing, and was 2 of 9 on third-down conversions.

James London, who missed a 35-yard field-goal attempt with about 5 minutes left in the second quarter, made a 33-yarder as time expired that made it 10-3 at halftime.

Mountaineers center Jayden Thomas took a hard hit to the head from the shoulder pad of defensive lineman Eli Anders just before halftime and laid motionless on the field for several minutes. Thomas was carted off the field and did not return. App State was also without left tackle Devon Manuel, who suffered a season-ending injury in a 34-31 overtime win over James Madison on Oct. 22.

Bryant added field goals of 35, 34 and 48 yards in the second half.

The Eagles have won four straight against App State, but the Mountaineers lead the series 21-20-1.

Up next

Appalachian State: Hosts Georgia State next Saturday.

Georgia Southern: Hosts Marshall next Saturday.

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