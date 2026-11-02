High Point beats Liberty 72-57 to begin Field of 68 college hoops marathon

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Curtis Williams scored 12 points and High Point defeated Liberty 72-57 on Monday to begin the Field of 68 college hoops marathon.

Williams shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (1-0). Trey Pearson scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field. Conrad Martinez went 3 of 4 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Zander Carter led the Flames (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, six rebounds and four steals. Liberty also got 10 points, six rebounds and four assists from Eli Sancomb.

High Point carried a three-point lead into halftime, as Cam’Ron Fletcher led the way with eight points. High Point extended its lead to 65-48 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Williams scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

The Field of 68 is reviving a tipoff event that is similar to the one ESPN ran for nine seasons before ending it in 2017. All of the games will stream on the Field of 68’s YouTube channel and on X.

Up next

High Point next plays Wednesday against Maryland-Eastern Shore at home. Liberty will host Boyce on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press