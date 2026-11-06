McClure scores 18 off the bench, DePaul defeats South Florida 82-80

CHICAGO (AP) — Kruz McClure scored 18 points off of the bench to lead DePaul over South Florida 82-80 on Thursday.

McClure shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Blue Demons (2-0). Noah Meeusen scored 13 points and added seven assists. Ade Popoola finished 4 of 10 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

Garrett Johnson finished with 26 points for the Bulls (1-1). South Florida also got 17 points and two steals from Chris Davis Jr. Sonny Wilson finished with 16 points and 10 assists.

Meeusen put up 11 points in the first half for DePaul, who led 50-35 at halftime. McClure led DePaul with 10 points in the second half as the Blue Demons was outscored by 13 points over the final half but held on for the victory.

Up next

DePaul’s next game is Monday against Alabama A&M at home, and South Florida plays Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press