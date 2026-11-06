Lawal scores 25, Tulsa takes down Northern Illinois 94-75

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Lawal scored 25 points as Tulsa beat Northern Illinois 94-75 on Thursday.

Lawal had six rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (2-0). Myles Rigsby scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Chris Loofe shot 2 of 5 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

David Douglas Jr. finished with 21 points for the Huskies (0-2). Northern Illinois also got 20 points, eight assists and two steals from Max Weisbrod. Mykolas Ivanauskas finished with 12 points and two blocks.

Tulsa took the lead for good with 18:38 left in the first half. The score was 56-29 at halftime, with Lawal racking up 16 points. Tulsa extended its lead to 64-35 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 run. Loofe scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

Up next

Tulsa’s next game is Wednesday against Oral Roberts at home. Northern Illinois visits Dayton on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press