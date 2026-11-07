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Fred Payne scores 14 of his 16 in the 1st half to help Oregon beat Eastern Washington 98-71

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By AP News

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Wei Lin had 20 points off the bench, Fred Payne scored 14 of his 16 in the first half, and Oregon beat Eastern Washington 98-71 on Friday night.

Lin is one of only two major contributors to return from Oregon’s 2025-26 roster, joining Sean Stewart — the lone returning starter. Lin was 7 of 9 from the field, including three made 3-pointers.

All four of Payne’s 3-pointers came in the first half as Oregon led 53-39 after shooting 63% from the field. The Ducks finished the game — they led by as many as 28 points — making 60% of their field goals.

Pharaoh Compton added 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting and Malique Ewin had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Oregon (2-0), which improved to 5-0 against Eastern Washington in the first meeting between the programs since the 2020-21 season.

Malachi Richmond scored 14 points, Jamil Miller added 13 and Alton Hamilton IV had 10 for Eastern Washington (0-2).

After Dana Altman announced his retirement on Oct. 7, Tony Stubblefield was named interim head coach after 13 years as an assistant with the Ducks.

Up next

Eastern Washington: Plays at Oregon State on Monday.

Oregon: Stays home to face Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday.

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