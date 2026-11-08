Jax Leatherwood’s 5 touchdown passes power Tennessee Tech in 66-14 rout of VMI

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jax Leatherwood matched his career-high with five touchdown passes and Tennessee Tech soared past VMI 66-14 on Saturday.

The blowout homecoming win gave the Golden Eagles — ranked No. 9 in the FCS Stats Perform poll — their fifth straight win.

It was the second time this season that Leatherwood threw for five touchdowns. He completed 21 of 28 passes for 312 yards. Two of his touchdowns went to Eric Weatherly, who caught seven passes for 112 yards.

The Golden Eagles (9-1, 6-1 Southern Conference) had 194 yards rushing and four of their running backs scored touchdowns.

The Keydets (0-10, 0-6) managed only 173 yards on offense. Leo Boehling had 81 yards rushing, including a 37-yard touchdown.

The Golden Eagles, averaging 32.2 points and 376.7 yards per game, had 522 total yards.

Leatherwood threw for 427 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-38 win at Wofford earlier this season.

Up next

Tennessee Tech: vs. Mercer next Saturday. The first-place Golden Eagles lead the Bears by half a game in the SoCon standings.

VMI: vs. The Citadel next Saturday. ___

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