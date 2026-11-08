Gladden’s 30 lead San Diego State past Colorado 77-66 in Bill Walton Classic

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Chance Gladden scored 20 points, holding off a 33-point effort by Colorado’s Barrington Hargress as San Diego State won 77-66 on Saturday.

The game was the first edition of the Bill Walton Classic, honoring the late Hall of Famer and San Diego native. San Diego State warmed up in tie-dye, and Colorado head coach Tad Boyle wore tie-dye on the sidelines.

Gladden shot 5-for-6 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line for the Aztecs (2-0), who took their first lead 1:45 into the first half and never relinquished it. Gladden added four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Latrell Davis added 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting (4-for-6 from beyond the arc), 15 of them in the second half to help the Aztecs pull away.

Hargress scored 22 of his 33 in the second half for the Buffaloes (1-1), cutting the lead to as little as eight points after trailing 33-19 at the break.

San Diego State held Colorado to 37% shooting and 36% from deep. The Aztecs won the board battle 38-27, paced by Luca Vincini’s seven rebounds.

Up next

San Diego State hosts Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday.

Colorado hosts San Diego on Tuesday.

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