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Purdie, placekicker Reeves lead Liberty rally past New Mexico State 30-14

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By AP News

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Deshawan Purdie threw for 252 yards and a touchdown and Kam Davis ran for a touchdown and Liberty beat New Mexico State 30-14 on Saturday.

The Aggies took a 7-0 lead on the opening drive when Trey Hedden led a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with his 24-yard scoring pass to AJ Williams III.

Liberty (8-1, 5-0 Conference USA) took the lead when Chase Reeves kicked field goals of 35, 41 and 49 yards to go up 9-7.

The Flames scored their first touchdown when Purdie threw a 15-yard touchdown to Makai Jackson with 21 seconds before halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Hedden threw a 5-yard touchdown to Williams to reduce the Aggies’ (3-6, 2-3) deficit to 16-14.

Liberty wrapped it up when Davis ran it from the 5 with 10:12 left, and Peyton Jones ran it in from the 1 with 1:03 left to make it 30-14.

Davis ran for 63 yards on 15 carries. Liberty possessed the ball for 37:05 to 22:55 for New Mexico State.

Hedden threw for 256 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Williams had 150 yards receiving on eight receptions and two touchdowns.

Liberty is 8-2 versus New Mexico State, including a current four-game win streak.

Up next

Liberty: home against Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

New Mexico State: at Missouri State on Saturday.

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