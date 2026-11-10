No. 4 UConn rolls past Wagner 83-41 but loses forward Nik Khamenia to injury

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Silas Demary Jr. had 18 points and a career-high six steals to lead fourth-ranked UConn to a 83-41 win over Wagner on Monday night.

Forward Nik Khamenia scored 11 points in just 7 minutes for the Huskies before leaving the game midway through the first half with a lower-body injury.

Jayden Ross had 12 points, Na’jai Hines had 10 points and eight rebounds and Braylon Mullins added 10 points for UConn (3-0).

AJ Rodriguez had 10 points for seven rebounds for Wagner (0-3).

Khamenia, UConn’s fourth-leading scorer coming into the game, was on the floor and appeared to be in pain when he slowly returned to his feet with 10:04 remaining in the first half. When a trainer came onto the floor, he pointed to one of his feet.

Khamenia initially stayed in the game. Kareem Watson quickly hit a 3-pointer for Wagner, which called timeout. Khamenia checked out and headed to the locker room with members of the UConn medical staff; he did not return.

Khamenia scored eight points to help UConn take a 14-0 lead. Wagner turned the ball over five times before Rodriguez hit a jumper for the Seahawks’ first points. Wagner had just three field goals in the first 15 minutes and had 17 turnovers in the first half.

Demary scored six consecutive points as the Huskies ended the first half on a 12-2 run for a 44-18 lead.

UConn coach Dan Hurley’s first coaching job came at Wagner. He led the Seahawks for two seasons from 2010-12 and went 38-23 before spending six seasons at Rhode Island. This is his ninth season at UConn.

Wagner senior center Youssouf Singare was a member of UConn’s 2023-24 national championship team. He had five points and three rebounds.

Up next

Wagner hosts Bryant & Stratton-Albany on Wednesday.

UConn plays Ohio State at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford on Friday.

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By JIM FULLER

Associated Press