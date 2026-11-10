Logan Duncomb scores 20 and Notre Dame uses 24-0 run to beat Eastern Illinois 94-70

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Logan Duncomb scored 20 points on 9-for-9 shooting and Notre Dame used a 24-0 first-half run to beat Eastern Illinois 94-70 on Monday night.

Duncomb’s only misses came at the free-throw line where he went 2 for 5 before fouling out for the Fighting Irish (3-0) as all five starters scored in double figures.

Braeden Smith finished with 17 points, eight assists, five rebounds and five steals. Brady Koehler and Ethan Roberts both scored 14, and Braeden Shrewsberry pitched in with 12 points, five assists and three steals.

Demar Burton went 11 for 11 at the foul line and led the Panthers (0-3) with 23 points. Gavin Welch scored 13.

Welch made three of his four 3-pointers on the night in the first 2:20 and Eastern Illinois jumped out to an 11-0 lead.

Shrewsberry, the son of Irish head coach Micah Shrewsberry, ended the run with a 3-pointer following a Notre Dame timeout as the Fighting Irish scored the next 24 points and never trailed again.

Roberts had 11 points by halftime, Smith scored 10 and Notre Dame shot 62% to build a 46-33 advantage.

Shrewsberry hit a 3-pointer, and Smith hit from deep before adding a layup to bump the lead to 69-44 and the Irish stayed comfortably in front over the final 13:53.

The last time Notre Dame had a 24-0 run in a game was on Nov. 1, 2023, during the first half of a 96–62 exhibition victory over Division III’s Hanover College.

Up next

Eastern Illinois: Hosts Blackburn on Wednesday.

Notre Dame: Hosts South Carolina State on Wednesday.

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