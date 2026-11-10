Chavenet scores 14 as Georgia Gwinnett takes down Alabama State 79-77

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Marc Chavenet had 14 points in Georgia Gwinnett’s 79-77 win over Alabama State on Monday.

Chavenet went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Grizzlies. Brasen James shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Ray Rolley went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Paul McMillan IV finished with 24 points, four assists and two steals for the Hornets (0-2). Alabama State also got 23 points from Tre Powell. Terrance Hampton finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

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Alabama State hosts Oklahoma Panhandle State in its next matchup on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.