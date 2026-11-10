Keller’s 16 help Louisiana-Lafayette knock off Southern at New Orleans 56-39

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Jamyron Keller scored 16 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Southern at New Orleans 56-39 on Monday.

Keller also contributed nine rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2). De’Vion Lavergne scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 13, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Mikhail Dulkay had 10 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line.

Jaylon Hicks finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the Knights. Jermaine Lawrence added seven points, two steals and four blocks for Southern University at New Orleans. Dorian Booker also had five points and seven rebounds.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. Louisiana visits UNC Wilmington and Southern University at New Orleansplays New Orleans on the road.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.