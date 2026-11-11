Denis, Brown each score 14 to send North Carolina past scrappy Wyoming 76-63

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Isaiah Denis and Terrence Brown each scored 14 points and Maximo Adams and Sayon Keita each added 13 as North Carolina withstood Wyoming for a 76-63 win on Tuesday.

Matt Able added 11 points for the Tar Heels. North Carolina made 29-of-58 shots but struggled from the foul line, going 9 of 18.

Nasir Meyer scored 17 points and reserve Renars Sondors scored 12 for Wyoming. The Cowboys were 1 for 2 from the foul line the entire night

Wyoming used a 10-0 run from 3:09 left to 1:06 remaining to get within 71-63 but never scored again.

North Carolina (3-0) took control of the game within the first 10 minutes of the second half turning a 31-29 lead into their biggest lead of the game — 56-42 — at that point.

Keita scored nine of North Carolina’s first 25 points after halftime and Brown had eight to help establish the double-digit lead.

The Cowboys (2-1) scored the game’s first six points and held the lead until Denis made a layup with 12:03 left before halftime for North Carolina’s first lead at 12-11.

Matt Able’s dunk with 2:21 before halftime gave the Tar Heels the lead for good at 24-21.

Up next

Wyoming: heads to Colorado to play Denver on Saturday.

North Carolina: Plays its fourth straight game at home, hosting Georgia.

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