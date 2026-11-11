Hammond and Curry help Virginia Tech beat Iowa 93-88 in OT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Ben Hammond scored 32 points, and Jaylen Curry added 25 as Virginia Tech beat Iowa 93-88 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Hammond made 9 of 16 shots, including three 3-pointers, and went 11 for 11 from the free-throw line for the Hokies (3-0). Curry scored five points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that gave Virginia Tech an 84-80 lead with 1:38 remaining.

Hammond hit a 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer to give Virginia Tech a 41-40 lead after a half that featured 27 fouls.

Iowa (2-1) led 72-69 with 6:27 left in regulation before Hammond tied it with a 3-pointer. Curry later scored on a layup with 1:04 remaining to make it 78-all.

Hammond fouled out with one second left in regulation after Ty’Reek Coleman was fouled on a jumper. Coleman made one of two free throws to tie it at 79 and force overtime.

Amani Hansberry added 16 points for Virginia Tech.

Cooper Koch led Iowa with 26 points, while Coleman scored 20 off the bench. Isaia Howard had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Up next

Virginia Tech: Hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Friday.

Iowa: Plays Creighton at home this Sunday.

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