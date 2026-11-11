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Max Alexander, Jonas Nichols propel Houston Christian to 87-76 victory over South Dakota

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By AP News

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Max Alexander scored 26 points, Jonas Nichols added 25 and Houston Christian beat South Dakota 87-76 on Tuesday night.

Alexander shot 8 for 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Huskies (3-0). Nichols made 10 of 14 shots with three 3-pointers. Mambourou Mara pitched in with 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Kajus Kublickas led the Coyotes (1-3) with 16 points. Josiah Dotzler contributed 15 points, six assists and two steals. Vince Buzelis finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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