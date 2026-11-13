Graham scores 28, Alabama A&M takes down West Florida 85-83 in OT

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — James Graham’s 28 points helped Alabama A&M defeat West Florida 85-83 in overtime on Thursday.

The Bulldogs scored the first six points of overtime and led the rest of the way. Daylon Dickerson’s layup for West Florida with 17 seconds left in regulation forced overtime tied at 70.

Graham shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 14 for 17 from the line for the Bulldogs (3-1). Sami Pissis scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Diovion Famakinde shot 2 of 4 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points.

D.J. Shine finished with 18 points for the Argonauts (2-2). West Florida also got 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Sano Rutatika. Alex Godley Jr. also had 15 points.

Up next

Both teams play Cleveland State next, Alabama A&M at home on Sunday and West Florida on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.