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Xavier McKinney’s 17 lead Cleveland State over West Florida 69-67 at Bulldog Bash

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By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Xavier McKinney’s 17 points helped Cleveland State defeat West Florida 69-67 on Friday at the Bulldog Bash.

McKinney had six rebounds for the Vikings (2-2). Curtis Stinson Jr. scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Deandre Jones had 10 points and finished 5 of 6 from the floor.

Eze Wali led the way for the Argonauts (2-3) with 12 points and two steals. West Florida also got 12 points, four assists and two steals from D.J. Shine. Isaiah Alexander also had 11 points and five assists.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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