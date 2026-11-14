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Mambourou Mara’s double-double propels Houston Christian past College of Biblical Studies 108-73

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By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Mambourou Mara finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead Houston Christian to a 108-73 victory over College of Biblical Studies on Friday night.

Mara made 7 of 9 shots for the Huskies (4-0). D’Aundre Samuels had 14 points and seven assists and Bubz Alvarez scored 14 with five assists.

Odis Carter Jr. had 26 points on 11-for-17 shooting to lead the Ambassadors, an NCCAA Division II school. Marquise Scott added 12 points.

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