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Cam Miller’s 88-yard pick-6 highlights Kennesaw State’s 26-7 win over Sam Houston

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By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Landon Varnes threw for 181 yards and a touchdown, Cam Miller had an 88-yard pick-6 and Kennesaw State beat Sam Houston 26-7 on Saturday for its third straight Conference USA victory.

Varnes connected with running back Boogie Woods III for a 19-yard touchdown in the first quarter for a 10-0 lead. Brayden Munroe added a 6-yard touchdown on his only carry to make it 17-7 with 10:33 left in the second.

On a fourth-and-3 play in the red zone, Miller intercepted a pass over the middle and ran untouched the other way to seal it.

Woods rushed for 101 yards on 17 carries for Kennesaw State (4-6, 3-3), with also has a 44-28 road triumph over Middle Tennessee and a 42-40 victory at home over Delaware during the winning streak. Woods entered leading CUSA with eight rushing touchdowns on the season — four coming in the previous two games.

DJ Bailey was 3 of 9 for 18 yards with an interception for Sam Houston (1-9, 0-6). All three Sam Houston quarterbacks have thrown a pick-6 this season.

Kennesaw State entered 0-3 in the series, with the average margin of defeat at just 5.3 points — falling by seven, three and six points.

Up next

Kennesaw State: Returns home to play Florida International next Saturday.

Sam Houston: Hosts Middle Tennessee next Saturday.

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