Elijah Mahi, Jake Ensminger help Santa Clara hold off New Mexico 90-85

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Mahi scored 26 points to lead Santa Clara and Jake Ensminger sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 31 seconds remaining as the Broncos knocked off New Mexico 90-85 on Saturday night.

Mahi added nine rebounds and five assists for the Broncos (5-0). Aleksandar Gavalyugov scored 19 points, going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Fedor Zugic had 15 points and Ensminger grabbed nine rebounds to go with seven points.

Hudson Mayes finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Lobos (3-1). Jake Hall had 19 points and Fynn Lastring scored 13.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press