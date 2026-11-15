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Rainey Welson leads with 17 points and No. 19 Maryland women roll past Columbia 85-58

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By AP News

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Rainey Welson scored a career-high 17 points off the bench to lead five players in double figures and No. 19 Maryland rode a dominating first half to an 85-58 victory over Columbia on Sunday.

Welson, a sophomore, made 5 of 8 3-pointers and both of her free throw attempts. Addi Mack scored 14 points and Bri McDaniel, Nunu Agara and Jordyn Jackson all scored 10 for the Terrapins (2-1).

The Terrapins shot 48% overall, making 10 of 17 3-pointers (59%) and 19 of 21 free throws (91%). They had 16 assists and scored 29 points following 23 Columbia turnovers.

Riley Weiss scored 13 points and Hilke Feldrappe 10 for the Lions (3-2).

Maryland scored the first 11 and the last nine points of the first quarter, building a 20-5 lead. The Terrapins forced eight turnovers, leading to 13 points.

A 13-0 run in the second quarter helped Maryland take a 41-14 lead at halftime.

Columbia fared better in the second half while Maryland’s reserves got more playing time. The Terps had a 22-21 advantage in the third quarter and Columbia had the edge in the fourth, 23-22.

Up next

Columbia hosts No. 5 Duke on Saturday.

Maryland hosts Coppin State on Wednesday. ____ Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college basketball coverage here.

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