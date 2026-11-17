MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Isaiah Abraham scored 16 points and grabbed two steals, Brock Vice had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Kansas State defeated Montana 86-45 on Monday night.

Vice, a senior transfer from Murray State, set new career highs in rebounds and made field goals after sinking all five of his shots, and recorded his first career double-double in just 16 minutes of action.

Timotej Malover had 12 points, four assists, and three rebounds, and Brandon Rechsteiner added 10 points, five assists, and four rebounds for K-State (3-1).

Montana scored the game’s first basket 39 seconds in, but that would be their only lead of the night. Abraham made his first 3-pointer to put the Wildcats ahead for good 13 seconds later.

K-State led 40-22 at the half, with Dezdrick Lindsay scoring eight points and Abraham adding seven.

Jordan Clark led the Grizzlies (2-3) with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Jalen Brown had eight points and three assists.

The Griz were held to 33% shooting and 20% from beyond the arc. They were outrebounded 44-22.

It was just the third meeting between K-State and Montana and first since 1978. The Wildcats now lead the series 2-1.

Up next

Montana: hosts NAIA member Carroll College next Monday.

Kansas State: hosts Campbell on Friday.

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