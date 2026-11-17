LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 21 points and No. 8 Houston defeated Rutgers 85-73 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Players Era 8 tournament.

Houston (4-0) dominated midway through the first half, taking a 45-30 lead into the break and cruised to its fourth straight win to open the season.

Mercy Miller added 15 points for the Cougars and Chase McCarty scored 12. Chendall Weaver and Delrecco Gillespie scored 11 apiece as Houston showcased its offensive balance.

Rutgers (3-1) was led by Lino Mark, who scored a game-high 22 points. Christian Gurdak finished with 20.

The Scarlet Knights committed a season-high 15 turnovers that Houston converted into 21 points. The Cougars’ defensive pressure disrupted Rutgers’ offensive rhythm and created additional scoring opportunities throughout the game.

Rutgers kept pace early, briefly leading 11-10 before Houston began asserting itself on both ends of the floor.

The Cougars responded with an 8-0 run, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Weaver and consecutive baskets from Weaver and Kordel Jefferson, to establish an 18-11 advantage.

The Cougars eventually stretched their advantage to 33-17, putting the Scarlet Knights in a difficult position well before halftime.

Rutgers tried to regain momentum late in the first half, but Houston maintained control and carried a 15-point cushion into the locker room.

The Scarlet Knights showed offensive improvement after halftime, scoring 43 second-half points, but couldn’t overcome the lead Houston built in the first half.

Houston’s ability to generate offense from multiple contributors, combined with its opportunistic defense, proved too much for Rutgers, which lost for the first time this season.

Up next

Rutgers: Will play the loser of Florida/Notre Dame in the consolation round Wednesday.

Houston: Will play the winner of Florida/Notre Dame in Wednesday’s semifinal.

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By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press