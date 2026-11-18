MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Skylar Forbes scored 21 points and Alexis Bordas added 15 to help No. 22 West Virginia roll past Akron 98-60 on Tuesday night.

Forbes, Bordas and Zahirah Walton each made four of West Virginia’s 13 3-pointers, while Akron was just 4 of 14 as a team.

Walton finished with 14 points for West Virginia (5-0). The Mountaineers outscored Akron 50-18 in bench points, led by Bordas. Reserves Nylah Wilson chipped in with 13 points and Divine Tumba added 12 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds.

West Virginia opened the game with a 16-5 run and then outscored the Zips 26-9 in the second quarter for a 50-25 halftime lead. Forbes scored 11 first-half points and Walton added nine.

The Mountaineers finished 32-of-63 shooting from the floor and made 21 of their 27 free-throw attempts. They scored 21 points from 19 Akron turnovers. Forbes, Walton and Khyala Ngodu each had four of their 10 blocks.

Jessie Joaquim scored 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting to lead Akron (1-4). Tyla Heard added 10 points.

Up next

Akron: at Robert Morris on Friday.

West Virginia: faces Florida on Nov. 24 in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

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