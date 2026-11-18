WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Antione West Jr. scored a season-high 27 points, Daniel Jacobsen had 19 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Purdue held off Lipscomb 95-78 on Tuesday night for its third win in a row.

Purdue built a big lead by going on a 27-2 run midway through the first half while Lipscomb was 1 of 11 from the field. Purdue’s lead was trimmed to 51-36 at the break — its highest scoring first half of the season — after Lipscomb scored the final seven points.

Lipscomb went on a 10-0 run midway through the second half to get within 66-59 — the first single-digit deficit since the opening six minutes of the game. Takai Simpkins converted a three-point play after a Purdue turnover to trim it to 74-69 with eight minutes left.

But Jacobsen and C.J. Cox combined for all 11 of Purdue’s points during an 11-3 run to go ahead 83-72. West sealed it on a 3-pointer from the corner for an 89-75 lead with 2:47 left.

Gicarri Harris added 16 points for Purdue (3-2), which also has wins over Illinois State and Ohio. Cox finished with 12 and Jack Benter had 11.

Simpkins scored 22 points for Lipscomb (3-3), which was picked third in the preseason Atlantic Sun poll. Mateo Esmeraldo had 19 points and eight assists.

Up next

Lipscomb: Plays at Alabama A&M on Friday.

Purdue: End a five-game homestand on Friday against Oakland.

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