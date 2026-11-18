EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Caden Symons led Evansville past Le Moyne on Tuesday with 21 points off of the bench in a 79-65 win.

Symons shot 7 for 11, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Purple Aces (3-2). Bryce Quinet scored 20 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line, and added 11 assists. Makuei Riek had 13 points and shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Khalil Williams finished with 19 points and two steals for the Dolphins (2-3). Kaden Stuckey added 13 points and six rebounds for Le Moyne. Damien King finished with 10 points.

Evansville took the lead with 12:04 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Quinet scored 12 points in the first half to help put the Purple Aces up 36-24 at the break.

Evansville extended its lead to 43-26 during the second half, fueled by a 15-2 run. Symons scored 13 points in the second half.

Up next

Evansville takes on Memphis on the road on Sunday, and Le Moyne visits Missouri on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.