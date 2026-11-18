SEATTLE (AP) — LeJuan Watts came off the bench to score 17 points and Washington cruised to a 96-59 victory over Division II’s Simon Fraser on Tuesday night.

Watts sank 8 of 10 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer and added five rebounds and three assists for the Huskies (3-0), who scheduled the Red Leafs at the last minute after their game against the Utes in Utah was postponed when the FAA grounded all flights on Nov. 13.

Steele Venters finished with 14 points for Washington, Wesley Yates III scored 13 and reserve Wini Braga added 12.

Watts scored 13 points in the first half, making all six of his shots, including the 3-pointer, to help Washington take a 56-29 lead into the break by shooting 74% from the floor.

Yates had 10 first-half points for the Huskies, who took their first double-digit lead at 19-8 with 14:32 remaining. The advantage grew to 20 on a three-point play by Lathan Sommerville that made it 49-29 with 2:49 left.

Washington pushed the lead above 30 at 76-44 on a 3-pointer by Braga with 10:18 left to play.

Reserve Chris Lee led the Red Leafs, a Division II school from British Columbia, with 14 points and six boards. Mikyle Malabuyoc scored 11.

The Huskies shot 55% from the floor but made only 14 of 38 from 3-point range and 10 of 19 at the free-throw line. The Huskies dominated the boards 47-22 with 18 coming at the offensive end, leading to 21 second-chance points.

Up next

Washington will host Utah Tech on Thursday.

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