DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Paul McMillan IV scored 20 points off of the bench to help lead Alabama State past UC Davis 75-68 on Tuesday.

McMillan shot 8 for 15 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Hornets (2-3). Trey Miller scored 16 points and added seven assists and three steals. Damarion Bonds had 14 points and went 5 of 15 from the field (4 for 13 from 3-point range).

Connor Sevilla led the way for the Aggies (3-2) with 17 points. UC Davis also got 12 points, six rebounds and four assists from Isaiah Chappell. Ylan Esso-Essis finished with 12 points.

Alabama State took the lead for good with 19:42 to go in the first half. The score was 37-25 at halftime, with Bonds racking up nine points. McMillan’s 18-point second half helped Alabama State close out the seven-point victory.

Up next: Alabama State’s next game is Friday against Fresno State on the road, and UC Davis plays Omaha on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press