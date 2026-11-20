KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Kate Harpring scored 28 points and No. 24 North Carolina beat Texas Tech 61-47 on Thursday at the WBCA Showcase.

Harpring, a 5-foot-10 guard who scored 30 last time out in a victory over Pennsylvania, made 11 of 24 shots and 6 of 10 at the foul line for the Tar Heels (3-2), who have won three in a row. She added five rebounds, four assists, and five steals.

Laila Hull came off the bench to score 10 for North Carolina.

Ambrosia Cole led the Lady Raiders (4-1) with 15 points. Destinee Hooks totaled 13 points and seven rebounds, while reserve Martina Anyango pitched in with nine points and nine rebounds.

Harpring had the first two baskets of the second quarter, turning a 21-15 advantage into a 10-point lead for the Tar Heels.

Harping had 17 points by halftime and North Carolina led 35-25.

Harpring scored the first four in a 6-0 run to start the third quarter as the Tar Heels upped their lead to 16.

Hooks hit a jumper to cut it to 47-41 in the final minute of the third, but Harpring hit two free throws with 4 seconds left for a 49-41 advantage heading to the final quarter.

North Carolina took a 57-44 lead on Achol Akot’s three-point play off an assist from Harpring with 2:53 left before finishing off the victory.

The Tar Heels shot only 38% from the floor, while missing 19 of 24 from 3-point range, but the Lady Raiders were worse — shooting 29% overall and missing 18 of 21 from distance.

Up next

Texas Tech will play Purdue when the event continues on Saturday, and North Carolina will square off against Alabama.

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