MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 22 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Pepperdine 88-80 on Thursday.

Mahaney shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Gauchos (5-0). Miro Little scored 18 points while going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 11 for 12 from the line. C.J. Shaw shot 4 of 6 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Evan Haywood led the way for the Waves (2-3) with 21 points. Pepperdine also got 18 points from Petar Majstorovic. Jahari Williamson also had 17 points and three steals.

Mahaney had 13 points in the first half to help UCSB lead Pepperdine, 42-40, Mahaney’s 3-pointer with 13:30 left in the second half gave the Gauchos the lead for good at 55-54.

Up next for UCSB is a Tuesday matchup with UNC Greensboro at home, and Pepperdine hosts West Coast Baptist on Friday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.