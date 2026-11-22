STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Damarion Vann-Kelly scored 16 points and sealed the victory with a jump shot with 18 seconds remaining as Pacific took down Bradley 63-62 on Saturday.

Vann-Kelly shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (5-1). CJ Jones scored 14 points and added five assists. Gavin Ripp had eight points and finished 4 of 7 from the floor.

Ben Thornbrue led the way for the Braves (3-4) with 12 points and two steals. Bradley also got 10 points from Trevon Payton and Kyle Grill.

Jones scored 10 points in the first half for Pacific, which led 40-33 at halftime. Vann-Kelly scored a team-high seven points for Pacific in the second half, including the game-winner.

Up next: Pacific’s next game is Wednesday against Jacksonville State. Bradley hosts Chicago State on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.