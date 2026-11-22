AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matas Vokietaitis scored 20 points, Elyjah Freeman added 17, and No. 6 Texas beat Southern Indiana 97-61 on Sunday while playing most of the game without starting point guard Isaiah Johnson.

Johnson left four minutes into the game with a strained gluteus and did not return. He is the second-leading scorer for Texas with 15 points per game. Freshman Austin Goosby, the starting shooting guard and backup at the point, replaced Johnson.

Freshman Marcus Spears Jr. had 13 points and eight rebounds for Texas (6-0), and Amari Evans scored 12. Vokietaitis, who ranks sixth in the country in field-goal shooting accuracy, converted 9 of 14 shots. He grabbed 10 rebounds, for his third straight double-double. Freeman made 8 of 10 shots.

The Longhorns pushed the ball inside relentlessly against the smaller Screaming Eagles. Texas had a 72-16 scoring edge in the paint, and scored 25 fast-break points.

Texas didn’t accomplish much away from the basket, hitting 4 of 20 3-point shots and 13 of 26 free throws. Texas also had 18 turnovers.

Josiah Dunham led Southern Indiana (2-5) with 18 points, including 4 of 7 on 3-pointers. Donovan Hunter scored 16, making 4 of 8 3s after hitting 4 of 20 before Sunday.

Southern Indiana has faced only one other Southeastern Conference opponent since elevating to NCAA Division I in 2022-23, losing at Missouri 97-91 on Nov. 7 2022.

Texas coach Sean Miller challenged his team to play better perimeter defense after Baylor and Southern Utah combined to make 21 3-point baskets in the Longhorns’ previous two games. They responded by allowing Southern Indiana to hit 5 of 12 in the first half but only 4 of 15 in the second.

Up next

Southern Indiana: Visits VMI on Tuesday.

Texas: Faces Georgetown on Thursday in San Diego.

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By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press