KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Liv McGill scored 18 points and Yuting Deng added 17 and No. 25 Oklahoma State rolled to a 92-43 win over Wichita State on Sunday.

Audi Crooks added 15 points and Callin Hake 11 for the Cowgirls (7-1), who hit 14 of 29 3-point attempts and forced 24 turnovers.

Mari Milton scored 12 for the Shockers (2-4), who made 3 of 23 3-point attempts and shot 27% overall, with their 15 total field goals just one more than Oklahoma State’s made 3s.

Deng, who finished with five 3s, and McGill scored 14 points each and the Cowgirls hit 9 of 14 3s while the Shockers missed all nine of their shots from distance and it was 56-21 at the half.

Wichita State got the first basket of the game, but Oklahoma State scored the next 26 points. The Shockers missed six shots and had seven turnovers in that span.

McGill had three 3s in the first quarter and Deng had three in the second.

With the first 21 points of the second half, the Cowgirls had a 25-0 run to lead by 50. They outscored the Shockers 20-3 in the third quarter to lead 76-24.

Up next

Wichita State: At South Alabama on Saturday.

Oklahoma State: vs. No. 16 Washington in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday.

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