FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Layden Blocker scored 16 points, Ade Popoola had 15, and DePaul downed Purdue 65-56 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Tuesday night.

Blocker was 6-of-10 shooting and Popoola grabbed five rebounds for the Blue Demons (6-0), who have won their first six games for the second time in the Chris Holtmann era.

Koree Cotton had 13 points (4-for-9 shooting), and Fabian Flores paced DePaul with six rebounds.

DePaul lost the rebound battle 36-27, but held Purdue to just 35% shooting (14% from deep) after entering the game ranked seventh in the nation and pacing the Big East in shooting defense.

They also forced 12 Purdue turnovers.

The Boilermakers had an early 10-0 run that put them ahead, but DePaul chipped away at the lead and trailed just 33-32 at the break.

The Blue Demons pulled away down the stretch thanks to 7-0, 5-0, and 6-0 runs to secure a nine-point victory.

Luke Ertel scored 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting for the Boilermakers (4-3), and Gicarri Harris added 11 points and six rebounds. Purdue had 16 total offensive rebounds, led by Caden Pierce, Jack Benter, and Ertel with two each.

The teams combined for just 11 assists.

Up next

DePaul: plays Pitt in the Beach Division championship game on Thursday.

Purdue: plays Oklahoma in a consolation game on Thursday.

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