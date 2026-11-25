LAS VEGAS (AP) — Massamba Diop scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds as No. 22 Gonzaga routed Kansas State 101-61 on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Players Era 16 tournament.

Isiah Harwell added 15 points for the Bulldogs (4-1), while Nathan De Sousa scored 12. Braden Huff and Xaivian Lee each had 11 points. Lee also had 11 assists and nine rebounds.

Dez Lindsay led Kansas State (3-3) with 16 points. Brock Vice with 11 points was the only other player in double digits.

Gonzaga jumped to an early lead, outscoring Kansas State 23-8 over the first 7:53. Diop scored seven points and Harwell added six during the run.

The Bulldogs extended their advantage to 19 points, 45-26, with 4:04 remaining in the first half before closing the period with a 13-5 run to take a 58-31 lead into halftime.

Gonzaga opened the second half with a 15-5 run to build a 38-point lead with 14:05 remaining.

The Bulldogs’ largest lead was 41 points, 96-55, with 5:00 left.

Gonzaga outrebound the Wildcats 48-30 and shot 53% from the field.

Kansas State shot 33% overall and 23% (7 for 30) from 3-point range.

Up next

Gonzaga: Plays Baylor in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Kansas State: Plays No. 15 Alabama on Thursday.

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By KIRK KERN

Associated Press