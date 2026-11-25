KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jaen Chatman led Rhode Island over American International on Wednesday with 18 points off of the bench in a 98-89 victory.

Chatman shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Rams (7-1). Jonah Hinton scored 17 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Jahmere Tripp had 16 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line.

Blair Thomas finished with 16 points for the Yellow Jackets. Se’yphon Triplett added 10 points for American International. La’Shaun Moody finished with nine points, four assists and three steals.

Rhode Island took the lead with 18:40 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Tripp led the Rams with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 41-32 at the break. Hinton scored a team-high 12 points in the final half.

Up next

Rhode Island hosts Brown in its next matchup on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.