CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Banks scored 18 points as The Citadel beat South Carolina Upstate 72-54 on Wednesday.

Banks also added five rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (5-2). Joe Hurlburt scored 15 points while going 4 of 6 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds. Tyler Mrus had 12 points.

David Tubek led the way for the Spartans (1-7) with 11 points. South Carolina Upstate also got eight points from Kejuan Payne II. Ries Naugle finished with eight points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press