FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Baraka Okojie scored 14 points as George Mason beat Longwood 93-58 on Wednesday.

Okojie had six assists and four steals for the Patriots (6-1). Elijah Jones scored 12 points while going 4 of 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range). Shane Pendergrass had 10 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Kany Musungay finished with 15 points for the Lancers (4-4). Longwood got 14 points from Jaylen Benard. M.J. Williams had 13 points and six assists.

George Mason took the lead for good with 13:50 left in the first half. The score was 56-19 at halftime, with Okojie racking up 10 points.

Up next

George Mason’s next game is Saturday against Marist at home, and Longwood hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.