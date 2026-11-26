NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Justin Ray scored 19 points, Gavin Placide added 13 points to go with 11 rebounds, and Wake Forest beat Mississippi State 78-71 on Wednesday night in the Battle 4 Atlantis Championship Bracket.

Kevair Kennedy made all 10 of his free-throw attempts and finished with 17 points and seven assists for Wake Forest. Ray made four of the Demon Deacons’ 11 3-pointers.

Wake Forest (6-1) has won five straight since a 74-51 loss to then-No. 24 Vanderbilt.

Josh Hubbard made five 3-pointers and scored 24 points with seven assists to lead Mississippi State (5-2). Thomas Bassong added 16 points and King Grace had 15.

The Bulldogs had their last lead, 16-15 with 11:38 to play in the first half after Tajuan Simpkins hit a 3-pointer. Ray scored 10 points and Kennedy added nine to help the Demon Deacons build a 38-32 halftime advantage.

A Ray 3-pointer gave Wake Forest its largest lead at 45-32. The Bulldogs used a 19-7 run to cut the deficit to 52-51, but couldn’t take the lead. The Demon Deacons answered with a Xander Pintelon 3-pointer that sparked a 16-7 run, stretching their lead to 68-58 with 2:50 to play.

Up next

The bracket concludes Friday with Wake Forest playing No. 24 Memphis in the championship game. Mississippi State will play Penn State.

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